Operational Honours and Awards list November 2020
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.
The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.
The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.
The full list is below:
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Colonel Marcus James MUDD
- Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Commander Suzy Helen CONWAY, Royal Navy
- Commander Richard Paul HEWITT, Royal Navy
- Colonel John Leslie BAYNHAM
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Lieutenant Commander Ben Russell MARTIN, Royal Navy
- Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Philip O’CALLAGHAN, Royal Marines
- Lance Corporal Elham SEDEQI, The Parachute Regiment
- Staff Sergeant Jason Peter WILCOX, Intelligence Corps
Queens Commendation for Valuable Service
- Commander Benjamin Charles KEITH, Royal Navy
- Lieutenant (now Lieutenant Commander) Alexander Antony SZWEDA, Royal Navy
- Corporal Louise Lillian COOPER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Captain Alun Huw MORRIS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Colonel Roderick Miles LEE
- Lance Corporal Hannah RICHARDSON, Royal Army Medical Corps
- Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Ashley Jade ROYLANCE, Intelligence Corps
- Major Kerry Anne SCHULTZ, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Matthew James Edney SMITH, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Corporal Samuel David George BUTLER, Royal Air Force
- Squadron Leader John Michael PLENTY, Royal Air Force
The Queen’s Commendation for Bravery
- Staff Sergeant Steven Wayne COCKBURN, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Captain Karl Anthony WILLIAMS, The Royal Logistic Corps
Published 27 November 2020