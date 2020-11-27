Operational Honours and Awards list November 2020

The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.

The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.

The full list is below:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Colonel Marcus James MUDD

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander Suzy Helen CONWAY, Royal Navy

Commander Richard Paul HEWITT, Royal Navy

Colonel John Leslie BAYNHAM

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lieutenant Commander Ben Russell MARTIN, Royal Navy

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Philip O’CALLAGHAN, Royal Marines

Lance Corporal Elham SEDEQI, The Parachute Regiment

Staff Sergeant Jason Peter WILCOX, Intelligence Corps

Queens Commendation for Valuable Service

Commander Benjamin Charles KEITH, Royal Navy

Lieutenant (now Lieutenant Commander) Alexander Antony SZWEDA, Royal Navy

Corporal Louise Lillian COOPER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Captain Alun Huw MORRIS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Colonel Roderick Miles LEE

Lance Corporal Hannah RICHARDSON, Royal Army Medical Corps

Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Ashley Jade ROYLANCE, Intelligence Corps

Major Kerry Anne SCHULTZ, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew James Edney SMITH, Corps of Royal Engineers

Corporal Samuel David George BUTLER, Royal Air Force

Squadron Leader John Michael PLENTY, Royal Air Force

The Queen’s Commendation for Bravery