Operational Honours and Awards list November 2018

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published today. The list recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.

The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.

The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The diversity of this year’s awards show the extraordinary achievements our Armed Forces. Whether its defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria, saving lives and providing disaster relief in the Caribbean or protecting our home waters, our service personnel go above and beyond the call of duty. It is only right that we recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional skill, bravery and courage. I congratulate all those who have been recognised.

The full list is below

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Nicholas Stephen POND

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colonel John WAKELIN

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Squadron Leader Cristopher Andrew RIGHT, Royal Air Force

Acting Major Jon Sydarby Heathcliff HASSAIN, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Acting Major Timothy James GRAHAM, The Royal Scots Dragoons Guard

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Edward Digby GRIST, The Rifles

Major Peter Alexander HOULTON-HART, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Sergeant Abigail Frances MORROW, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Squadron Leader Christopher Andrew WRIGHT, Royal Air Force

Queens Commendation for Valuable Service

Flight Lieutenant Alexander EVESON, Royal Air Force

Wing Commander Cristopher James HOYLE, Royal Air Force

Acting Flight Lieutenant Laura MCDONALD, Royal Air Force

Squadron Leader Edward Alexandar SELLERS, Royal Air Force

Major Thomas Charles LILLEYMAN, Corps of Royal Engineers

Sergeant William Nicholas MACFARLANE, Royal Marines

Sergeant James OLDALE, Royal Marines

Lieutenant Amy GILMORE, Royal Navy

Major Thomas James QUIN, Royal Marines

Staff Sergeant Bradley Ross CARTER, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Captain Sam PATTERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Captain Robert Matthew George PRINCE, The Rifles

Captain Lucy Rose STEARN, Intelligence Corps

Acting Corporal Joseph STEER, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Mark WILDE, The Mercian Regiment

Flight Sergeant Benjamin David CROSSLEY, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Alexander EVESON, Royal Air Force

Distinguished Flying Cross

Flight Lieutenant Thomas Philip HANSFORD, Royal Air Force

Non-operational Gallantry

Queens Gallantry Medal

Leading Seaman (Diver) Simon WHARTON, Royal Navy

Chief Petty Officer (Diver) Kristopher FENWICK, Royal Navy

Queens Commendation for Bravery

Leading Seaman (Diver Matthew John O’BRIEN, Royal Navy

Able Seaman (Diver) Joshua Thomas SMITH, Royal Navy