Operational Honours and Awards list November 2018
A number of members of the Armed Forces have been named in the latest Operational Honours and Awards List.
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published today. The list recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of service personnel within the military.
The serving personnel who have won from the array of awards and decorations have shown outstanding examples of courage and dedication to their work while on operation.
The service they have given to the country ensures that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
The diversity of this year’s awards show the extraordinary achievements our Armed Forces.
Whether its defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria, saving lives and providing disaster relief in the Caribbean or protecting our home waters, our service personnel go above and beyond the call of duty.
It is only right that we recognise those who have demonstrated exceptional skill, bravery and courage. I congratulate all those who have been recognised.
The full list is below
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Brigadier Nicholas Stephen POND
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Colonel John WAKELIN
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Squadron Leader Cristopher Andrew RIGHT, Royal Air Force
Acting Major Jon Sydarby Heathcliff HASSAIN, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Acting Major Timothy James GRAHAM, The Royal Scots Dragoons Guard
Lieutenant Colonel Charles Edward Digby GRIST, The Rifles
Major Peter Alexander HOULTON-HART, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Sergeant Abigail Frances MORROW, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
Squadron Leader Christopher Andrew WRIGHT, Royal Air Force
Queens Commendation for Valuable Service
Flight Lieutenant Alexander EVESON, Royal Air Force
Wing Commander Cristopher James HOYLE, Royal Air Force
Acting Flight Lieutenant Laura MCDONALD, Royal Air Force
Squadron Leader Edward Alexandar SELLERS, Royal Air Force
Major Thomas Charles LILLEYMAN, Corps of Royal Engineers
Sergeant William Nicholas MACFARLANE, Royal Marines
Sergeant James OLDALE, Royal Marines
Lieutenant Amy GILMORE, Royal Navy
Major Thomas James QUIN, Royal Marines
Staff Sergeant Bradley Ross CARTER, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Captain Sam PATTERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
Captain Robert Matthew George PRINCE, The Rifles
Captain Lucy Rose STEARN, Intelligence Corps
Acting Corporal Joseph STEER, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Mark WILDE, The Mercian Regiment
Flight Sergeant Benjamin David CROSSLEY, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant Alexander EVESON, Royal Air Force
Distinguished Flying Cross
Flight Lieutenant Thomas Philip HANSFORD, Royal Air Force
Non-operational Gallantry
Queens Gallantry Medal
Leading Seaman (Diver) Simon WHARTON, Royal Navy
Chief Petty Officer (Diver) Kristopher FENWICK, Royal Navy
Queens Commendation for Bravery
Leading Seaman (Diver Matthew John O’BRIEN, Royal Navy
Able Seaman (Diver) Joshua Thomas SMITH, Royal Navy