Open letter to business on Implementation Period
Chancellor, Brexit Secretary and Business Secretary write to businesses
Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis, Chancellor Philip Hammond, and Business Secretary Greg Clark have written to businesses setting out the UK’s ambitions for an implementation period following Brexit.
In the joint letter, the three Cabinet Ministers outline the Government’s commitment to providing businesses with the certainty and clarity they need to plan ahead.
Published 26 January 2018