One week left to register for 2017 to 2018 Self Assessment

HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) is reminding customers that time is running out to register for Self Assessment.

Anyone submitting a Self Assessment return for the first time – including High Income Child Benefit Charge customers - will need to register for Self Assessment by 5 October so that they can complete their return by 31 January 2019.

If customers aren’t sure if they need to do Self Assessment they should go to Self Assessment page on GOV.UK.

HMRC also provides online webchats, live webinars, YouTube videos and social media support for customers which can be accessed at any time, and on any device, to help them fill in and file their returns.

People need to complete a tax return for 2017 to 2018 if they:

earned more than £2,500 from renting out property

or their partner received Child Benefit and either of them had an annual income of more than £50,000

received more than £2,500 in other untaxed income, for example from tips or commission

are self employed sole traders

are limited company directors

are shareholders

are employees claiming expenses in excess of £2,500

have an annual income over £100,000

Angela MacDonald, Director General of Customer Services, said:

January may seem a long time away, but if you’ve not done Self Assessment before and you’re now required to, you need to register. We know that some customers don’t always realise they need to do Self Assessment, like those who earn more than £50,000 and receive Child Benefit, so please check if this applies to you. It’s really easy to do and doesn’t take long. If you’re not sure if you need to do Self Assessment or not, go to GOV.UK and all the information you need is there.

Notes for Editors