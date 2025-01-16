One Hundred Year Partnership agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Ukraine

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (“the United Kingdom”) and Ukraine, hereinafter referred to as “the Parties”

ACKNOWLEDGING the achievements of the Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Ukraine - signed on 8 October 2020 - which remains the foundation of UK-Ukraine collaboration, as well as taking into consideration principles and provisions of the Agreement on Security Co-operation between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Ukraine signed on 12 January 2024.

DETERMINING to work together to uphold the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and to support the reform of UN institutions, including reform of the UN Security Council, to ensure they can respond to new challenges, and to make them more representative of the world today. The Parties will continue their support for the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris, which are essential for global security and prosperity,

REAFFIRMING their support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with NATO membership being the best guarantee of its security and the UK being dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO membership,

RECOGNISING that Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction is vital for this pathway and that together the Parties can be leaders across multiple key sectors, standing up for common values, open inclusive societies and ensure opportunities for all,

REITERATING the importance of maintaining strong momentum on meeting the EU, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and NATO benchmarks and other relevant key reforms that will strengthen Ukraine’s democracy, security, and economy,

EMPHASISING the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s social development sector and its ability to meet and reinforce its equalities and climate objectives in line with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals,

PRIORITISING women, girls, persons with disabilities, and marginalised groups at the heart of all they do and recognising the potential for their citizens to move between their respective nations, forging more ties and countless partnership opportunities,

ACKNOWLEDGING that Ukraine will continue to build its capability to prevent and tackle corruption throughout the public and private sectors, in line with its commitments in the Agreement on Security Co-operation, including by continuing its support to independent and well-resourced anti-corruption agencies,

RECOGNISING Ukraine’s progress in implementing democratic reforms, and reaffirming the Parties’ commitment under their Agreement on Security Co-operation to promoting human rights and building democratic, inclusive, and accountable institutions that enhance public trust in democracy and the rule of law,

EMBRACING the challenges and opportunities of the next century together, recognising the evolving global landscape, marked by increased competition, military aggression, economic shifts, and rising trade tensions, with a need to commit to addressing urgent climate challenges and managing the energy transition’s impact on human capital,

COMMITTING to foster technological innovation, recognising its role in shaping the future, particularly in health, education, transport, Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology and to promote trade and collaboration across key sectors, the Parties will systematically address the persistence of transnational threats, including but not limited to global health risks, illicit finance, organised crime, and terrorism, affirming their mutual commitment to building a long-term, reliable partnership to address these challenges,

DESIRING to launch a 100 Year Partnership, to build on the progress made in other bilateral agreements, as well as subsequent developments which have strengthened the UK-Ukraine relationship and to ensure that a century from now, the UK and Ukraine will have flourishing ties across all sectors,

COMMITTING to pursue all 100 Year Partnership matters of mutual interest through appropriate fora and to encompass the full range of topics including people-to-people links between the UK and Ukraine, acknowledging their shared interests and strong cooperation in the areas outlined within each of the below pillars, resulting in a genuine and lasting partnership between the two states,

And COMMITTING to a partnership that harnesses and benefits the whole of our respective nations with a focus on enhancing the role of our young people, women, and sub-national communities, and which harnesses the power of civil society and independent media,

HAVE AGREED AS FOLLOWS:

ARTICLE 1

Strengthening defence capabilities

The Parties shall deepen defence cooperation, strengthen their military and defence industrial capabilities, including force development and collaboration between their defence industrial bases, strengthen Ukraine’s defence procurement, and transfer technologies for joint production of defence products (including through joint initiatives), with a focus on innovation and strengthening intellectual property rights protection of transferred technologies, and aligning with NATO requirements.

ARTICLE 2

Strengthening security and building consensus on Ukraine’s NATO membership

The Parties shall build on areas that benefit Euro-Atlantic peace and stability well beyond the war, recognizing Ukraine’s integral role in Euro-Atlantic security, with a focus on Ukraine’s inter-operability and contribution as a future NATO Ally.

ARTICLE 3

Building a partnership in the field of maritime security

The Parties shall endeavour to address long-term systemic threats and challenges to maritime security in order to restore freedom of navigation. The Parties shall establish a maritime security partnership, including with the objective of strengthening of Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security.

ARTICLE 4

Increasing economic and trade cooperation

The Parties shall seek to strengthen conditions for investment and trade in both of their nations, and cooperate across a range of sectors, including but not limited to transport, infrastructure, and energy to make both of their economies more modern, resilient, and prosperous. They will also strengthen economic inclusivity, supporting efforts to reduce inequality, tackle poverty and leave no one behind.

ARTICLE 5

Strengthening energy, climate, and clean energy transition cooperation

The Parties shall deepen their collaboration on energy based on principles of sustainability and clean transition, on a mutually beneficial basis, and strengthen conditions for investment in Ukraine’s energy sector.

ARTICLE 6

Increasing justice and accountability cooperation

The Parties shall take steps to deepen collaboration between their legal sectors and in the criminal-civil sphere, and enhance sanctions cooperation. The Parties shall take steps to pursue the accountability of states that commit gross violations of international law.

ARTICLE 7

Combating foreign information manipulation and interference

The Parties shall deepen institutional links on foreign information manipulation and interference, build resilience to information threats and enable effective disruptive actions to respond to threats.

ARTICLE 8

Boosting positions as leaders in science, technology and innovation

The Parties shall address shared challenges and threats, seize opportunities, and drive sustainable inclusive growth for all.

ARTICLE 9

Harnessing socio-cultural ties

The Parties shall collaborate across a range of areas including human rights, gender equality and social inclusion, social protection, care, reform, education, health, climate, sport, and bring their societies closer. The Parties, realising that culture is an integral part of sustainable development of society, will deepen cooperation in the areas of culture, preservation of cultural heritage, and encourage cooperation between creative industries.

ARTICLE 10

Migration cooperation

The Parties shall collaborate in the field of migration, asylum, and border management, including tackling the root causes of irregular migration, establishing an effective policy against irregular migration, the smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings, including how to combat networks of smugglers and traffickers and how to protect the victims of such trafficking. Where the conditions for well-managed and secure mobility are in place, the Parties shall take gradual steps making it easier for citizens to travel and visit each other’s countries, and will establish regular contacts and exchange of information about migration outcomes and policy intent.

FINAL PROVISIONS

ARTICLE 11

Authorised Bodies, Further Agreements or Arrangements

The Parties shall, if necessary, designate authorised bodies for the development and implementation of any obligations contained in this Agreement. The authorised bodies of the Parties may conclude executive and technical arrangements on specific areas of cooperation within the framework of the implementation of this Agreement. The Parties may enter into further agreements or arrangements as necessary and appropriate to implement this Agreement.

ARTICLE 12

Entry into Force, Duration and Termination

This Agreement shall enter into force on the date of receipt of the later notification by the Parties that their internal procedures for entry into force have been completed. This Agreement will remain in force for a period of 100 years from the date of entry into force unless terminated by either Party. This Agreement may be terminated by either Party by sending a written notice to the other Party. The Agreement shall be terminated six months from the date of receipt of such notice. Ukraine shall register this Agreement in accordance with the provisions of Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations.

ARTICLE 13

Amendments

This Agreement may be amended at any time by mutual agreement between the Parties. Agreed amendments shall enter into force on the date of receipt of the later notification by the Parties that their internal procedures for entry into force have been completed.

ARTICLE 14

Dispute

Any dispute about the interpretation or application of this Agreement shall be resolved by consultations between the Parties, and shall not be referred to any national or international tribunal, court or third party for settlement.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have signed this Agreement.

Signed in duplicate in Kyiv, Ukraine on this sixteenth day of January in 2025 in the English and Ukrainian languages, both texts being equally authentic. In case of differences in interpretation, the English text shall prevail.

For the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland:

Sir Keir Starmer

For Ukraine:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy