October 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 106,800 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in October 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 Detached 25,066 22,902 23,132 Semi-detached 27,567 25,127 26,430 Terraced 28,352 25,333 26,426 Flat/maisonette 19,345 17,081 17,471 Other 6,553 5,912 6,306 Total 106,883 96,355 99,765

Of the 106,883 sales received for registration in October 2018:

81,051 were freehold, an 8.6% increase on October 2017

13,443 were newly built, a 12.5% increase on October 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 106,883 sales received for registration, 31,119 took place in October 2018 of which:

594 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

326 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

5 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million

5 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

2 were residential properties in Cardiff for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in October 2018 was of a semi-detached property in Kensington and Chelsea for £17,850,000. The cheapest residential sales in October 2018 were terraced properties in Ferryhill and Burnley for £19,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in October 2018 was in Hammersmith for £109,800,000. The cheapest commercial sale in October 2018 was in New Forest for £250.

Access the full dataset

Notes to editors

Price Paid Data is published at 11am on the 20th working day of each month. Due to Christmas, the next dataset will be published on 2 January 2019. Price Paid Data is property price data for all residential and commercial property sales in England and Wales that are lodged with HM Land Registry for registration in that month, subject to exclusions. The amount of time between the sale of a property and the registration of this information with HM Land Registry varies. It typically ranges between 2 weeks and 2 months. Data for the 2 most recent months is therefore incomplete and does not give an indication of final monthly volumes. Occasionally the interval between sale and registration is longer than 2 months. The small number of sales affected cannot be updated for publication until the sales are lodged for registration. Price Paid Data categories are either Category A (Standard entries) which includes single residential properties sold for full market value or Category B (Additional entries) for example sales to a company, buy-to-lets where they can be identified by a mortgage and repossessions. HM Land Registry has been collecting information on Category A sales from January 1995 and on Category B sales from October 2013.

