Notorious Noakes, £10m Guernsey GcMAF crook imprisoned

Noakes was sentenced after pleading guilty to 4 charges relating to the manufacture and sale and supply of an unlicensed medicine (GcMAF), and one count of money laundering.

Globulin component Macrophage Activating Factor (GcMAF) is a product made from human blood, sold by a Guernsey-based company called Immuno Biotech, headed by David Noakes.

GcMAF was advertised as a ‘miracle cure’ for a range of conditions including cancer, HIV and autism. There is no scientific basis for any of Noake’s claims about the product and the court heard Noakes made approximately £10 million from the sale of GcMAF between 2012 and 2015.

GcMAF was sold through various European websites and UK patients may have bought it from one of these websites. Following MHRA’s investigation, production has now stopped.

Noakes’ sentencing comes after an MHRA investigation spanning more than three years, beginning in January 2015.

David Noakes statement by MHRA

Following concerns about the product raised by the Guernsey medicines regulator, the MHRA carried out an unannounced inspection of the company’s production site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, where the product was manufactured.

The inspection uncovered that unlicensed manufacturing was taking place, the site did not meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards and that the blood plasma material used to make the product was not suitable for human use, labelled as: “Not to be administered to humans or used in any drug products”.

The MHRA seized more than 10,000 vials at the site to the value of £5.5 million, and warned people not to purchase GcMAF.

Noakes was circulated as wanted by the MHRA in 2015. By this time Noakes had relocated his business to France, but in February 2017 following a tip off was arrested by Dorset police, having flown into Bournemouth Airport in his own private aircraft from Cherbourg, France.

Noakes’ ex-wife, Loraine Noakes, received a six month sentence, suspended for two years and 150 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to the sale and supply of unlicensed medicines.

Rodney Smith, who manufactured the product, was sentenced to 8 months in prison. Emma Ward, who also manufactured the product, received a 6 month sentence, suspended for 2 years and 150 hours unpaid work.

Brian Hall, who attempted to take GcMAF out of the UK, will be sentenced at a later date.

MHRA Head of Enforcement, Alastair Jeffrey, said: