Northwood Declaration: 10 July 2025 (UK-France joint nuclear statement)

The President of the French Republic and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reaffirm their longstanding and resolute commitment to nuclear cooperation. There is no greater demonstration of the strength and importance of our bilateral relationship than our willingness to work together in this most sensitive area. In this regard, we commend the important achievements since 2010.

Our nuclear weapons exist to deter the most extreme threats to the security of our nations and our vital interests.Our nuclear forces are independent, but can be coordinated and contribute significantly to the overall security of the Alliance, and to the peace and stability of the Euro Atlantic area.

As we have explicitly stated since 1995, we do not see situations arising in which the vital interests of either France or the United Kingdom could be threatened without the vital interest of the other also being threatened. France and the United Kingdom agree that there is no extreme threat to Europe that would not prompt a response by our two nations.

France and the United Kingdom have therefore decided to deepen their nuclear cooperation and coordination. A UK-France Nuclear Steering Group will be established to provide political direction for this work. It will be led by the Presidency of the French Republic and the Cabinet Office and will coordinate across nuclear policy, capabilities and operations.

The United Kingdom and France reaffirm their full support for the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and for our obligations under the treaty. We will coordinate ever more closely to uphold and reinforce the international non-proliferation architecture.