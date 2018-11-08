News story
North Star report and flyer published
Fatal man overboard from a fishing vessel while shooting creels off Cape Wrath, Scotland.
MAIB’s report on a man overboard from the fishing vessel North Star on 5 February 2018 with the loss of 1 life, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendations made: read more.
A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.
