North Star report and flyer published

Fatal man overboard from a fishing vessel while shooting creels off Cape Wrath, Scotland.

Published 8 November 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Fishing vessel North Star
MAIB’s report on a man overboard from the fishing vessel North Star on 5 February 2018 with the loss of 1 life, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendations made: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

