Non-Executive Directors to join Agency

The Department of Health has today announced Non-Executive Directors joining the board of MHRA

Published 6 September 2018
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
The following people have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of MHRA for three years:

  • Dr Barbara Bannister - for a second term from 1 September 2018
  • Professor Bruce Campbell - for a second term from 1 September 2018
  • Stephen Lightfoot - for a second term from 1 September 2018
  • Amanda Calvert - from 1 September 2018
  • Anne-Toni Rodgers - from 1 September 2018

Sir Michael Rawlins, Chair of the Board, said:

I’m delighted with the Non-Executive Directors appointments. They will bring highly relevant experience and expertise to our board and development of the Agency, contributing to our strategic leadership.

