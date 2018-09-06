News story
Non-Executive Directors to join Agency
The Department of Health has today announced Non-Executive Directors joining the board of MHRA
The following people have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of MHRA for three years:
- Dr Barbara Bannister - for a second term from 1 September 2018
- Professor Bruce Campbell - for a second term from 1 September 2018
- Stephen Lightfoot - for a second term from 1 September 2018
- Amanda Calvert - from 1 September 2018
- Anne-Toni Rodgers - from 1 September 2018
Sir Michael Rawlins, Chair of the Board, said:
I’m delighted with the Non-Executive Directors appointments. They will bring highly relevant experience and expertise to our board and development of the Agency, contributing to our strategic leadership.
Published 6 September 2018