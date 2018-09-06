Non-Executive Directors to join Agency

The following people have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of MHRA for three years:

Dr Barbara Bannister - for a second term from 1 September 2018

Professor Bruce Campbell - for a second term from 1 September 2018

Stephen Lightfoot - for a second term from 1 September 2018

Amanda Calvert - from 1 September 2018

Anne-Toni Rodgers - from 1 September 2018

Sir Michael Rawlins, Chair of the Board, said: