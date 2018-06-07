Non-Executive Board Members appointed at the Ministry of Justice

Mark Rawlinson, Shirley Cooper and Nick Campsie were appointed to the Board on 4 June 2018.

Our Non-Executive Board Members are senior figures from outside government, appointed to provide challenge to government departments. As set out in the government’s Code of Practice, Non-Executive Board Members should be appointed directly by the Secretary of State and are not civil servants. Their role is to:

give advice to ministers and officials on the operational and delivery implications of policy proposals

provide independent support, guidance and challenge on the progress and implementation of the department’s strategic direction

advise on performance and monitor implementation of the department’s business plans

Mark Rawlinson joins as the Lead Non-Executive. He is currently Chairman of UK Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley after a distinguished 35-year career at leading international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Shirley Cooper brings over 30 years’ experience in finance and procurement to the role. She spent 13 years as Procurement and Supply Chain Director at Computacenter where she was responsible for an annual spend of over £2 billion, and now holds a number of non-executive positions.

Nick Campsie brings a range of project and risk management skills from his time as a partner at asset management firm Eton Park Capital Management between 2004 and March this year. He has considerable experience of performance monitoring, auditing and corporate governance and is also a member of the criminal justice advisory board of the Centre for Social Justice.