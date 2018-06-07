Nominations open for police volunteer awards

The Lord Ferrers Awards recognise the commitment and dedication shown by special constables, police support volunteers, volunteer police cadets and volunteers within offices of police and crime commissioners.

There are individual and team awards across 10 categories. Last year, over 600 nominations were submitted and 42 outstanding candidates shortlisted.

Last year’s winners included:

a puppy breeding scheme for police dogs in West Midlands, run by police support volunteers

a special constable who set up a joint response unit in South Wales to co-ordinate police and ambulance response to incidents

a group of volunteer police cadets from Kensington and Chelsea who organised a residential camp in the Isle of Wight for young people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said:

The Lord Ferrers Awards is an important occasion where we can recognise the selfless commitment demonstrated by volunteers in policing. British policing is the envy of the world, and volunteers play a crucial role in keeping it that way by strengthening links with communities. I hope police officers and staff will put forward volunteers they work alongside, and that members of the public will take this opportunity to nominate volunteers in policing who have had an impact on their lives.

The awards were previously known as the Special Constable and Police Support Volunteer Awards. They were created in 1993 by former Home Office Minister Lord Ferrers and were renamed in his memory in 2013.

An awards ceremony for winners will take place in October 2018. Awards have previously been presented by Home Office ministers, chief constables and other senior policing figures.

Nominations open on Thursday 7 June and close at midnight on Sunday 22 July.

Nominations can be submitted via an online form.