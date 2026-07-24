No Summer Shortcut for Safe Weight Loss

With prescription weight loss medicines being advertised illegally on social media alongside quick-fix slimming claims, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), warns Brits to not let summer slimming put their health at risk.

From over-dosing on prescription weight-loss meds to buying dangerous fakes online, the MHRA reveals the mistakes that could leave you seriously ill, and the simple steps to lose weight safely.

1. Follow doctor’s orders if you are prescribed a GLP-1

If you’ve been prescribed a GLP-1 weight-loss medicine, don’t be tempted to fast-track your weight loss by upping your dose. Semaglutide (Wegovy), tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and liraglutide (Saxenda) should only be taken as prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Follow doctors’ orders and take your prescribed GLP-1 alongside a healthy diet and a fitness regime. Whether you’re taking it for diabetes management or weight loss, maintaining good nutrition and exercise can help support muscle, bone, and overall health as your calorie intake changes.

2. Steer Clear of Fake Weight-Loss Meds

If you’re not eligible for a prescription for weight-loss medicines, don’t be tempted to buy them from unregulated websites or social media sellers. GLP-1 medicines authorised in the UK have only been shown to be safe and effective for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 or more. Buying from rogue sellers is a huge risk. You can’t be sure what’s in the product, and some fake medicines are contaminated with toxic substances.

Don’t be tempted by the online hype around retatrutide. It has not been authorised for use in the UK, meaning anyone selling this product is doing so illegally. These products haven’t been tested for safety, quality or effectiveness and there’s no guarantee that they even contain retatrutide. You could be putting your health at serious risk.

Head of the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit, Andy Morling, said:

“Rogue sellers are driven by profit, not your safety, and the fake medicines they sell could put your health at serious risk. These products may not contain the GLP-1 medicine you think you’re buying and could be contaminated with bacteria and other harmful substances.

“Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and check the pharmacy is registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council. The simple rule for staying safe is that if you’re offered a GLP-1 medicines without the need for a prescription – walk away.”

3. Check Your Meds Before Changing Your Diet

Trying to eat more healthily before your holiday? Great - but make sure your diet doesn’t clash with your medication. Always read the patient information leaflet before making dietary changes, as some foods could compromise medicines’ effectiveness. People taking simvastatin to lower their cholesterol should avoid grapefruit and grapefruit juice as they slow the rate the body breaks down the medicine, increasing the risk of serious side effects.

Thinking about intermittent fasting? Remember that some medicines need to be taken with food to work most effectively and lower your risk of side effects. Metformin, used to treat diabetes, and the painkiller naproxen should both be taken with or after food to help prevent stomach upset.

MHRA’s Chief Safety Officer, Alison Cave said:

“There’s no shortcut to safe weight loss. If you’re trying to slim down, follow medical advice, avoid fake medicines and remember that healthy eating and regular exercise are still the safest ways to get in shape for summer.”

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