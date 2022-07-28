Nine new commissioners appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines
Nine new commissioners have been appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines to serve for four years, in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.
Three commissioners whose four-year tenure ended this year have also been reappointed to the commission. The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and promotes the collection and investigation of information relating to adverse reactions for human medicines. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.
The nine new commissioners are:
- Professor Tony Williams, professor of translational medicine at Southampton University
- Professor David Hunt, chair of neuroinflammation medicine, Wellcome Trust senior clinical fellow and honorary consultant in neurology, University of Edinburgh
- Professor David Dockrell, chair of infection medicine/director of the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh
- Dr Gerri Mortimore, associate professor in post-registration health care, University of Derby
- Professor Paul Dargan, consultant physician and clinical toxicologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and professor of clinical toxicology at King’s College London
- Dr Vanessa Raymont, senior clinical researcher, University of Oxford and R&D director and honorary consultant at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust
- Mrs Julia Cons, Independent Chair, National Individual Funding Request Panel for NHS England
Professor David Moore, professor of Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Consultant Physician at The Hospital for Tropical Diseases, UCLH.
- Professor Rui Providencia, associate Professor, Institute of Health Informatics, UCL
Ms Susan Bradford, Professor Jamie Coleman and Dr Jamie Fraser, have also been reappointed to new terms on the CHM.
Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the CHM, said:
I am pleased to welcome nine new Commissioners to the CHM, each bringing their own wealth of expertise and together enriching the independent advice that we provide to ministers.
I would also like to thank the existing commissioners, including those who have recently been reappointed, who continue to dedicate their time and expertise to our invaluable discussions on the safety and effectiveness of important medicines, on top of their day jobs.
Notes to editors
- The appointments will involve a time commitment of approximately 22 days per year, including 11 meetings and any ad-hoc meetings based on need. Remuneration for the roles will be at a rate of £325 per meeting
- These appointments are made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
- The appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the Code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. None have declared any political activity.
