Nine new commissioners appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines

Three commissioners whose four-year tenure ended this year have also been reappointed to the commission. The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and promotes the collection and investigation of information relating to adverse reactions for human medicines. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The nine new commissioners are:

Professor Tony Williams, professor of translational medicine at Southampton University

Professor David Hunt, chair of neuroinflammation medicine, Wellcome Trust senior clinical fellow and honorary consultant in neurology, University of Edinburgh

Professor David Dockrell, chair of infection medicine/director of the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh

Dr Gerri Mortimore, associate professor in post-registration health care, University of Derby

Professor Paul Dargan, consultant physician and clinical toxicologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and professor of clinical toxicology at King’s College London

Dr Vanessa Raymont, senior clinical researcher, University of Oxford and R&D director and honorary consultant at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Mrs Julia Cons, Independent Chair, National Individual Funding Request Panel for NHS England

Professor David Moore, professor of Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Consultant Physician at The Hospital for Tropical Diseases, UCLH.

Professor Rui Providencia, associate Professor, Institute of Health Informatics, UCL

Ms Susan Bradford, Professor Jamie Coleman and Dr Jamie Fraser, have also been reappointed to new terms on the CHM.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the CHM, said:

I am pleased to welcome nine new Commissioners to the CHM, each bringing their own wealth of expertise and together enriching the independent advice that we provide to ministers. I would also like to thank the existing commissioners, including those who have recently been reappointed, who continue to dedicate their time and expertise to our invaluable discussions on the safety and effectiveness of important medicines, on top of their day jobs.

