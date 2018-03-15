Nine beaches designated as bathing waters on the south coast

Beach goers can take to the seas this summer at nine beaches newly designated as bathing waters on the south coast.

Eight beaches in Cornwall, including Booby’s Bay and South Fistral, and one in Bournemouth - Manor Steps received their designation today, bringing the total number of designated bathing waters across England to 423. At designated bathing waters, the Environment Agency help protect the health of swimmers, surfers and other visitors, by testing the water for levels of bacteria and publishing the results online. Across England there are currently 270 bathing waters with “excellent” water quality.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said:

This is great news for anyone who enjoys a trip to the seaside. Britain’s beaches are visited around 150 million times each year and the water at these nine beaches, along with more than 400 bathing waters around England, will be tested by the Environment Agency to help protect the health of visitors. I would encourage everyone to use the online ‘Bathing Water Data Explorer’ to check the water quality at designated bathing spots before heading out for a dip in the sea.

The eight beaches to be designated in Cornwall will take the number of designated beaches in the county to 89. The newly designated bathing waters in Cornwall are:

South Fistral beach in Newquay

Booby’s Bay near Trevose Head

Mexico Towan, Upton Towan and Godrevy, all situated on a long stretch of dunes in St Ives Bay

Northcott Mouth beach to the north of Bude

Gwynver Beach which forms part Whitesand Bay

Tregonhawke in Whitsand Bay

In Bournemouth, Manor Steps Beach, part of the 15 kilometre coastline of Poole Bay on the Dorset coast, has also been designated as a bathing water.

Beachgoers can find a list of designated bathing waters around the UK and their water quality ratings on the Bathing Water Data Explorer.