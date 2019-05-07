Nick Hoffman Reappointed as Trustee for the V&A

Nick Hoffman most recently led McKinsey and Company’s UK Insurance and Asset Management Practice. He worked as a Partner of the management consulting firm for 12 years, in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, and focused on large transformations and growth strategy. Previously he worked at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia to develop a new wing of the museum. Nick is a former Chairman of the Trustees of the Gilbert Collection, and still serves as a Trustee. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University.

This role is not remunerated These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Nick Hoffman has made no such declarations.