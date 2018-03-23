Nick Gibb attends International Summit of the Teaching Profession

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb recognised the dedication and passion of teachers around the world as he opened an international summit on teaching today (22 March).

Speaking in front of his global counterparts and representatives from teaching unions, the Minister highlighted the difference teachers in England make to their pupils lives in classrooms every day.

During his speech, the School Standards Minister highlighted the performance of schools in England. Thanks to a hardworking and talented generation of teachers, alongside the government’s bold reforms, there are now 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, our pupils are now amongst the best readers in Europe and GCSEs have been reformed to match the best education systems in the world.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

We are striving for a world-class education for every pupil, whatever their background. Thanks to the hard work of teachers and our reforms, academic standards are rising in this country, with 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010.

We must further raise our game to ensure our education system is fit for the future. By bringing together governments, teaching unions and experts, this summit provides the opportunity to share examples of excellent teaching and best practice from around the world and to celebrate our teachers’ achievements.

The Minister’s attendance at the summit comes after the Education Secretary announced a package of support – together with Ofsted and the Association of School and College Leaders – to help schools with teacher recruitment and retention, and to reduce the workload that too often stops teachers from having the time and the space to focus on what actually matters to pupils.

It also comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting where leaders, business, civil society and young people from around the world will meet to discuss a common future and how they can work together to ensure that all young people can make the most of their lives. The Department for Education has created an education resource pack for teachers and this can be found here.