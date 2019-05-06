Next generation of prize-winning researchers receive government investment

Future leaders in science and research, to be based across the UK, get government backing for innovative projects

over 40 researchers of different backgrounds and careers are each receiving investment

the investment is part of the modern Industrial Strategy – maintaining the UK’s world-leading science base whilst addressing the challenges of tomorrow

The brightest researchers and innovators at universities across the country are to become the best in their fields, thanks to government investment to be announced today.

In a speech in London, Science Minister Chris Skidmore will confirm the first wave of Future Leaders Fellowships – 41 early career researchers at universities from Edinburgh to Bristol and from Belfast to London, who will each benefit from a share of £40 million towards cutting edge research addressing fundamental global issues, including tackling climate change and revolutionising travel across cities.

The scheme, supported by a total £900 million government investment over 3 years, invites people throughout the world with academic or business backgrounds, to apply for the prestigious Future Leaders Fellowship, which offers support to work closely with business to take their discoveries from the laboratory to the commercial market.

Supporting the Industrial Strategy’s Grand Challenges, the new Fellows and their projects include:

Anahid Basiri to create accurate 3D maps of cities that could help emergency services reach scenes quicker, help drones to deliver accurately without causing damage and support local authority planning

Fiona Watt to look into how clinicians can predict the development of osteoarthritis in patients who have had a knee joint injury and are at greater risk of developing the condition. Osteoarthritis currently affects 8.5 million people in the UK, with no drug treatments that prevent or slow it

Marc Aurel Busche to research the relationship between molecular processes in the brain that often leads to Alzheimer’s, and make this data available to researchers and industry partners that are responsible for finding treatments for Alzheimer’s patients

James Lea to use cloud computing to monitor changes of all glaciers in the Arctic and Antarctic for the first time, and then use machine learning to analyse the data. This will provide key understanding of future rates of sea level change and iceberg risks affecting polar shipping routes

Helen Frances Dodd to research how children’s adventurous play can lower levels of anxiety in young people. By looking to address reasons why children are not playing adventurously, the quality of life for children could be improved and avoid future mental health issues

The fellows’ ground-breaking work also forms a key part of maintaining the UK’s status at the forefront of cutting-edge research and innovation long into the future. The UK is already a research superpower, producing 6% of the world’s total research publications and 15% of the world’s most highly cited articles.

Science and Innovation Minister Chris Skidmore said:

From Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s creation of the World Wide Web, to Rosalind Franklin whose work was critical in understanding DNA , we have a rich history of talented individuals who have paved the way for ground-breaking research and discoveries in their fields. Our investment in these Future Leaders Fellows will enable the brightest and best of our scientists and researchers to work with leading lights in industry, to help their research move from the laboratory to the commercial market. This support to the next generation of scientists and researchers is a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy, and our commitment to raise R&D spend to 2.4% of GDP by 2027 will maintain the UK’s position as a world-leader in science and innovation and building on our historic legacy.

Over the next 3 years, the Future Leaders Programme will support 550 academics with an investment of £900 million in their research.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive Mark Walport said:

The Future Leaders Fellowships offer long-term support for the most talented researchers and innovators. Fellows will be encouraged to be adventurous in tackling tough and important research questions and opportunities for innovation. The Fellowships offer opportunities to move across disciplinary boundaries and between academia and industry. These Fellowships will enable us to grow the strong supply of talented individuals needed to ensure that UK research and innovation continues to be world leading.

Lucy Barnes, University College London

Katie McQuaid, University of Leeds

Hatef Sadeghi, Lancaster University

David Schaich, University of Liverpool

Eamonn Reading, King’s College London

Marta Andres Miguel, University College London

Constance Smith, The University of Manchester

Paul Donaldson, STFC – Laboratories

Sarah Lewthwaite, University of Southampton

Sanjeev Kumar, University College London

Michelle Percharde, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences

Reinhard J Maurer, University of Warwick

Alkistis Pourtsidou, Queen Mary University of London

Sarah Marks, Birkbeck College

Esther Breithoff, Birkbeck College

Hong Liu, University of Warwick

Adam Perriman, University of Bristol

Eva Vilella Figueras, University of Liverpool

Fiona Watt, University of Oxford

Kirsty Le Doare, St George’s University of London

Conor Fitzpatrick, The University of Manchester

Alexander Valavanis, University of Leeds

Lauren Gregoire, University of Leeds

Marc Aurel Busche, University College London

Ke Li, University of Exeter

Rod Mitchell, University of Edinburgh

John Simeon Biggins, University of Cambridge

Mathilde Jauzac, Durham University

James Lea, University of Liverpool

Filipa Cox, The University of Manchester

Fay Bound Alberti, University of York

Amanda Gail Jarvis, University of Edinburgh

Natalie Shenker, Imperial College London

Hien Ngo, Queen’s University of Belfast

Helen Frances Dodd, University of Reading

Anahid Basiri, University College London

Ruth Keogh, London Sch of Hygiene and Trop Medicine

Sarah Lloyd-Fox, University of Cambridge

Benjamin Lichman, University of York

Anna Lisa Varri, University of Edinburgh

Baojun Wang, University of Edinburgh

