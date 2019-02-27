Newton-Paulet Fund: Professional Development Engagement Programme

From the 18th to 20th February, the workshop on Governance and Management of science, technology and innovation in Regional development took place, an activity that forms part of the Newton-Paulet fund to build capacities in the Peruvian system of science, technology and innovation, through its development and commitment program. It was organized by the British Council and Concytec, with the support of Oxentia. Leader in the implementation of innovation policies in the United Kingdom. Representatives from the public, private sector, regional governments and regional chambers of commerce participated.

During the inauguration, the president of Concytec, Fabiola León-Velarde, expressed the need to promote and strengthen universities and research institutes to close the gap of researchers that exists in Peru. She addressed that Peru must first generate human resources in CTI to allow the transfer of knowledge.

In addition, the British ambassador in Peru, Kate Harrisson, emphasized the collaboration in research and innovation that both countries have and that it is been strengthened in recent years. “Science and innovation are important and essential for the sustainable development of any country. There is no growth that lasts without new knowledge, technologies and practices. Even more important, science and innovation influence and improve our lives, for example, clean energies and better medicines.

The event lasted three days, where the importance of the CTI’s investment and development in regions was emphasized, to give greater sustainability to the processes of innovation, employment generation and to improve the quality of life of their communities. The result of the workshop reflected in the design of a plan of action to promote the CTI in their regions with the objective of being able to assure financing of innovation as priority. In addition, the attendees were able to know the different instruments of funding, competitive funds and how these application mechanisms work, in order to be able to access them.