New guidance on screen use for children aged 5–16 

Parents will soon get clear, practical guidance to help them manage their children’s screen use - which could include advice on when a child should get their first smartphone.

At the same time, ministers are taking action to shape how technology is used in schools, helping children benefit from innovation while giving parents and teachers greater confidence that the tools used in classrooms are safe, effective and evidence-based.

From scrolling and social media to sleep and learning, families are facing challenges previous generations never had. New guidance will offer practical, evidence‑based support for parents of children aged 5–16.

Today, the government is launching a three‑week call for evidence to inform the guidance, which will be published this autumn. It will be informed by an independent expert group co‑chaired by Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza and Professor Russell Viner.



The call for evidence will also seek views on screen use in schools, helping government build a complete picture of children’s digital lives and understand where technology can best support learning.

The government is clear that technology is now part of childhood and can bring real benefits when used well - from learning and creativity to connection and support for children with SEND. That is why the guidance will avoid blanket rules and help families make informed choices, while wider reforms will ensure technology used in schools is safe, effective and supports better outcomes for children.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, said:

Parents are trying to navigate challenges previous generations never faced, and they deserve clear, practical support they can trust. Some will argue the answer is to turn back the clock and return to a world of only pens and paper. I disagree. Used well, technology can open up opportunities for children with SEND, personalise support and help more children succeed. We want every child to benefit from technology’s opportunities without sacrificing the things that matter most - their learning, their wellbeing and their childhood.

Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said:



We want every child to grow up happy and healthy and that means supporting families to make screen time work for them.

> That’s why we want to give parents and carers the clarity and confidence they need to build healthy habits in a fast-changing digital world, while giving children and young people the best support to thrive online and offline.

The guidance builds on the government’s existing action to support children to thrive in the digital age. That includes a legal requirement for phone-free classrooms, the Online Safety Act, the first screen use guidance for parents of under-fives, and a consultation looking at everything – from a blanket ban to apps curfews and time limits.

Over 110,000 people responded including parents and children, and the government is aiming to set out its response as soon as possible.

Parents can see the difference. New polling published today shows that 86% support the government’s screen use guidance for under-fives, while 82% say it is already helping families build healthier habits for young children.

The need for support is clear. While 96% of parents believe their child benefits from being online, fewer than three in ten think the benefits outweigh the risks when it comes to social media, messaging and video-sharing platforms.

The call for evidence will also seek views on screen use in schools, recognising that children’s digital lives span both home and education. Evidence gathered will help inform the new guidance as well as wider work to ensure technology used in classrooms supports learning, improves outcomes and protects children from harm.

Alongside the guidance, the government, working with the Children’s Commissioner, is recruiting for a new AI Youth Advisory Board, giving young people a direct say in how emerging technologies affect their lives.

Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, said:

Young people get huge benefits from technology – but despite wanting to spend less time on screens they tell me they find it hard to put their devices down. Parents and carers tell me they want to help but they struggle to know what the right balance is. Children and adults alike want clear, trustworthy information and guidance on screen use alongside action to remove explicit and harmful content and features. I am delighted so many parents are already using the under 5s advice to make practical changes. I look forward to working with the group to review the evidence on children’s screen use and to support guidance grounded in the reality of young people’s lives.

Later this year, ministers will consult on new independent safety certification for some types of technology used in schools, including generative AI and filtering and monitoring products.

On top of this, the government is also developing a clear framework on what good AI and technology products look like in practice and working with teachers and technology companies to co-design AI tools that could give up to 450,000 disadvantaged pupils access to tutoring support. Up to eight companies will work with partner schools to develop safe and effective products, with successful tools being made available to schools from 2027.

This will mean schools can trust that the tools they buy have been independently checked and meet clear safety standards and are of sound quality- so teachers can focus on teaching, not on navigating a complex and fast-moving market.