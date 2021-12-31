New Years Honour for Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Chief Executive

I am enormously honoured by this recognition of the substantial contribution which the MHRA has made to the nation’s response to Covid-19 over the last two years.

This is thanks to the dedication and commitment of all our talented staff, who work so tirelessly to make sure vaccines, therapeutics and medical devices are safe and effective for people across the UK.

Effective regulation is vital to ensuring that everyone can have confidence in medicines, vaccines and medical devices. I hope this recognition inspires more young people to seize the opportunities offered by careers in science, research, regulation and public health.