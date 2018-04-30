New welcome pack for charity trustees

A new welcome pack is available for charity trustees which focuses on the main duties of the role.

It provides essential information to help you understand governance basics, financial filing requirements and how the Charity Commission can offer support. It also suggests practical steps that can be taken to carry out trustee duties effectively.

From today (30 April) the pack will be emailed to all new trustees who register their email address with us. You can sign into our change charity details service and add email addresses for trustees.

We tested the content of the welcome pack with many stakeholders from across the charity sector. The feedback told us the content would be useful for existing trustees, so we have made it publically available on our website to use as refresher training.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the testing of this pack. We aim to continually improve our content based on your feedback .