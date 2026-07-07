New UK-Netherlands maritime partnership set to strengthen NATO and back UK shipbuilding

Agreement sets the path to building next-generation amphibious ships for UK and Dutch forces

Enhanced amphibious force to strengthen NATO and respond to crises faster

Major boost for UK industry with new cooperation on advanced tech and fleet of ships set to be built in UK shipyards

British and Dutch forces are set to be equipped with new amphibious transport ships under a new maritime partnership signed today (July 7).

Based on a Dutch design, the ships will be built in UK shipyards alongside Dutch industry as part of a £2.4 billion deal, which is expected to support hundreds of high-skilled UK jobs.

The new ships will form the backbone of a strengthened UK-Netherlands amphibious force, with each nation operating four vessels.

At 160 metres long and 15,000 tonnes, the ships will transport troops, vehicles and equipment including drones wherever they are needed. Their flight decks will be designed to operate current and future long-range drones and autonomous systems, supporting the Royal Navy’s transition to a hybrid Navy.

The partnership will also accelerate industrial and military cooperation on autonomous and uncrewed technology, boosting defence industry in both nations while helping stay ahead of new threats.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rob Jetten signed the agreement today during a meeting of NATO leaders in Ankara.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

”This partnership is not just about building ships, it is also about delivering long term security for both the UK and The Netherlands, ensuring we are able to stay ahead of the threats of tomorrow.

“Combining the UK’s industrial expertise with The Netherlands’ design and sea-faring experience to deliver first-rate platforms for our elite amphibious forces, this partnership will strengthen NATO.

“I am incredibly proud that British shipyards will help deliver these ships, creating and sustaining good jobs here at home in the UK.”

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

“We are building an even stronger amphibious force with the Netherlands, strengthening our defence and deterrence as close NATO allies and JEF partners.

“Our forces will operate the same equipment and deploy on exercises together, so if they need to, we can fight and win together. In close partnership, we are responding to the threats we face to make our nations and Europe safer.”

The enhanced partnership builds on more than 50 years of maritime cooperation through the UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force – Europe’s longest-running integrated military force.

The Royal Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy will increasingly train, deploy, and operate together more effectively, while improving NATO’s ability to respond quickly to crises.

Operating the same amphibious transport ship is key to the integration of both Navies, as well as the future drone and uncrewed tech that will be developed between the two nations.

As close NATO and Joint Expeditionary Force allies, and strong supporters of Ukraine, the UK and Netherlands will work together to protect critical undersea infrastructure and deter threats in the North Atlantic and High North.

The partnership builds on the recent deal struck by the UK and Norway to deliver five Type 26 vessels - built in UK shipyards - to the Norwegian Navy, supporting 4000 British jobs.

It also comes as the UK is investing billions on the hybrid navy through the Defence Investment Plan, which will see the Royal Navy transform into a more lethal and technologically advanced hybrid force, combining cutting-edge warships with autonomous surface and undersea drones.