New UK Government Covid testing site opens in Milngavie

The UK Government has today, Friday 14 May, opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing centre in the car park at Milngavie Station (G62 8BX).

The test centre is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history. In Scotland, this comprises eight drive through sites, 48 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples.

In Scotland, the UK Government is providing all COVID testing and test processing outside of the NHS.

PCR tests must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 119. People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste) or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

Lateral Flow Test Kits are also now available for pick up without an appointment at the majority of our local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 3.30pm each day. Tests can also be ordered online or by phone by calling 119. For more information and to order a test kit online, go to: Coronavirus (COVID-19): getting tested in Scotland - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test. New walk-in sites like this one makes it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart said

The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, a programme which is vital to our recovery from this pandemic. Alongside the roll-out of UK Government-funded vaccines, testing is helping us to manage the virus, slow down the rate of transmission and protect communities. I’d like to thank the public for continuing to do the right thing by coming forward to be tested if they show symptoms. This new walk-through facility in Milngavie is the latest in our extensive network of testing centres supporting people in all parts of the UK.

Simon Venn, Mitie Chief Government & Strategy Officer, said: