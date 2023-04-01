New statutory fees for MHRA services introduced from 1 April 2023

From Saturday 1 April 2023, new fees are being introduced for a range of MHRA services, to ensure the agency covers its costs and achieves financial stability in the years ahead.

The new fees will enable the MHRA to deliver a responsive and efficient regulatory service that protects and improves patient and public health by facilitating access to high-quality, safe, effective and innovative medical products.

To ensure fair and proportional fees are set for MHRA customers, the changes aim to achieve cost recovery, in line with HM Treasury’s principles on Managing Public Money. Key changes coming into effect on 1 April are:

A 10% uplift across statutory fees. This reflects increases in costs since the last substantial MHRA fees review in 2016

A further uplift for 58 fees for services that are significantly under-recovering costs, to achieve full cost recovery

The introduction of 18 new fees for services that require cost recovery

A full list of the updated fees can be found here.

The changes follow a public consultation which heard the views of patients, public and industry, conducted between August and November 2022. The consultation outcome was published on 31 January 2023 and can be viewed here.