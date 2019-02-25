New standards set out YJB's child first approach

Colin Allars, YJB Chief Executive, said:

These standards set out a child first, outcome-focused approach with ambitious expectations for the way children should be treated and supported when they come into contact with the youth justice system. Their publication is a significant milestone for the Youth Justice Board and is the first of seven priorities to be delivered under the current business plan. We are confident that these standards will provide those working with children with more opportunities to innovate whilst retaining the safeguards children and the system require.

Numerous colleagues and professionals contributed to the development of these standards, which take effect on 1 April 2019. Work to engage the sector included a consultation which closed on 26 November last year. The consultation received 61 responses and these were immensely helpful in shaping the standards.

You can read our response to the consultation online. We acted on the majority of comments and suggestions and made many improvements as a result. Some have been reflected in the standards themselves and others will be covered in the ‘how to apply’ section and case management guidance.

