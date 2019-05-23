News story
New Ministry of Defence Police Deputy Chief Constable takes up post
The new Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Gareth Wilson takes up post this week having recently retired as the Chief Constable of Suffolk Police.
Gareth brings with him more than 30 years of policing experience and at the time of his retirement he was Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee.
On announcing Gareth’s appointment, the MDP Chief Constable Andy Adams said:
Gareth brings a wide range of external policing experience to the MDP and the selection panel were impressed with the qualities he possesses to support development and continuous improvement in our Force.
I know that all colleagues will join me in welcoming Gareth and we look forward to working with him in 2019.
Gareth says:
I am very much looking forward to joining the MDP and I am passionate about policing, having spent 30 years across a number of forces within the Eastern Region.
Whilst I have spent most of my career as an investigator, I was promoted to Chief Superintendent into the role of Head of Uniformed Specialist Ops and it was there I had my first exposure to MDP, where the professionalism and capabilities shone through.
Having worked within roles covering a limited number of counties, I see the MDP as a highly professional force and covering the UK will bring new and exciting challenges.