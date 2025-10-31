New Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary announced

The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has appointed Jeremy Pocklington as the new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Jeremy is currently Permanent Secretary at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. Jeremy will replace David Williams who is leaving the Civil Service. More details on the process to replace the Permanent Secretary for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be announced shortly.

Jeremy will join the Ministry of Defence at a pivotal time as the government delivers on the new Strategic Defence Review to modernise the UK’s armed forces and keep Britain safe and secure at home and strong abroad.

Defence Secretary, the Rt Hon John Healey MP, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy to the department. In this new era for defence, his leadership will help drive the delivery of our Strategic Defence Review, make defence an engine for growth and ensure Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.

“I am deeply grateful to David for his dedication in leading defence over the last four and half years, and for the support he has given to me and my Ministerial team over the past year. I have huge respect for his commitment to public service, which I know is widely shared. He has helped to deliver on the government’s priorities, and he has put people at the heart of defence. David has so much to be proud of throughout his career and in this role as permanent secretary. I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, said:

“I would like to congratulate Jeremy Pocklington on his appointment as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence. His leadership and delivery experience, gained as Permanent Secretary at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, make him excellently suited to lead the Ministry of Defence at this critical time.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank David Williams for his excellent leadership of the Department over the last four years and his exceptional public service over the last 35 years.”

Incoming Permanent Secretary Jeremy Pocklington said:

“It is a huge privilege to be appointed as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. I look forward to working with the Defence Secretary, the ministerial team, and our outstanding military and civilian teams across defence to drive forward Defence Reform. This is a pivotal time for defence as we transform to deliver the Strategic Defence Review and ensure we protect the UK and our interests.”

“I would like to thank everyone at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero for their brilliant work over the last three years. I am proud of how much we collectively achieved.”

The appointment follows an external recruitment exercise chaired by the independent First Civil Service Commissioner.