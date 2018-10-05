New Metropolitan Police Service Deputy Commissioner appointed

Sir Stephen will take over from Sir Craig Mackey, who is due to retire from policing in December.

The Home Secretary made his recommendation to Her Majesty the Queen following an open competition and with regard to the recommendation of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Commissioner.

Sir Stephen was interviewed for the post by a panel chaired by the MPS Commissioner. The panel also included the Mayor of London, who is responsible for oversight of policing in the capital.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said:

The role of Deputy Commissioner is one of the most challenging in policing, so I am delighted that someone with the experience and expertise of Sir Stephen House is taking up the task. Sir Stephen has demonstrated his leadership qualities, he is the right choice to help steer the country’s biggest force - particularly in its work tackling violent crime in the capital. I would also like to thank Sir Craig Mackey for his dedication and unstinting service to policing. His career has been truly distinguished and I wish him all the best in his retirement.

Sir Stephen has worked in policing for almost 40 years. He served as the Chief Constable of Strathclyde Police before taking over as the first Chief Constable of Police Scotland in 2012.

Sir Stephen is currently an Assistant Commissioner of the MPS.

MPS Commissioner Cressida Dick said: