New merger and takeover rules come into force

new rules apply to businesses developing military and dual-use technology, computing hardware and quantum technology

changes to help continue to keep the country safe and maintain UK’s global reputation as an open, trading nation

the measures follow a review of the government’s approach to foreign investment and national security

Today (Monday 11 June 2018) the government made changes to the UK’s merger regime to recognise the growing importance of small British businesses in developing cutting edge technology products with national security applications.

In order to address changes in the market, the government amended the threshold tests for businesses in the military, dual-use, computing hardware and quantum technology sectors that are most likely to have implications for our security.

Today’s changes allow ministers to intervene on certain grounds when the target business’s UK turnover is more than £1 million, down from £70 million under the previous rules. They also remove the requirement that a merger or takeover in these sectors lead to an increase in the parties’ combined share of supply of relevant goods or services before the government is able to intervene.

Business Minister Richard Harrington said:

These new rules ensure mergers and takeovers in key areas of the economy cannot risk our national security, while maintaining the openness to trade and investment that is underpinned by our modern Industrial Strategy.

The changes follow a consultation launched last year to amend the Enterprise Act to reform and strengthen the government’s powers. Today’s new rules are the first step, with broader changes to be announced in a white paper later this year.

The government has today published guidance for businesses to support them in adapting to today’s changes:

BEIS : Enterprise Act 2002: guidance on changes to the turnover and share of supply tests for mergers

CMA : Mergers jurisdictional thresholds from June 2018

