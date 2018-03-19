New members appointed to Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group

Seven new members have today (19 March) taken up positions as members of the Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group (BFEG).

The new members come from a diverse background, with expertise across genetics, forensic science, biometric data, data protection and the ethics of consent.

Chris Hughes OBE, Chair of the BFEG, said:

I’m delighted to be welcoming this group of outstanding applicants to be part of the Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group. They bring a wealth of experience and will help us to provide independent advice on the ethical impacts of all aspects of biometrics and forensics within the Home Offices remit.

The 7 new members are: