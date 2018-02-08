New member appointed to the Police and National Crime Agency Remuneration Review Bodies

Monojit is college lecturer and Director of Studies in Economics at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and a Fellow at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.

He is also Professor of Economics, New College of Humanities, London, and Emeritus Professor of Applied Economics, University of Dundee and Honorary Professor of Economics at Herriot Watt University. He is an established academic with an international profile and public policy experience in the UK with the School Teachers Review Body, Welsh Remuneration Board and Speakers Committee for IPSA.

Monojit will commence his appointment on 1 March 2018, for 3 years.