New MAIB Safety Investigation

The MAIB has commenced a safety investigation of the grounding of the 89m Netherlands registered cargo ship Priscilla on Pentland Skerries in the Pentland Firth during the early morning of 18 July 2018. The ship remains stable but aground with its six crew still on board. There are no reported injuries and no signs of pollution. MAIB inspectors have deployed to the scene to collect evidence with the aim of establishing the causes and circumstances of the accident. They are conducting an independent investigation and are working closely with the ship’s owner, Flag State, Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), Secretary of State’s Representative Maritime Salvage and Intervention (SOSREP), and local authorities. On completion of the investigation, a report will be published in the reports section of this website.

