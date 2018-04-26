New laws to protect your home address at Companies House

The law has been changed to make it easier to remove your home address from the company register. This applies to company directors and others such as secretaries, people with significant control (PSC) and LLP members, whose home address is publicly available on company documents.

To remove your home address, you can apply at a cost of £55 for each document you want to suppress.

You must provide an alternative correspondence address if you’re still appointed to a live company, such as a current director. This will replace your home address on the public register.

If you’re no longer appointed to a company, you do not need to provide an alternative address. Instead, only the first half of your postcode will be available to the public.

You cannot use this process to remove a home address if you’ve used it as a company’s registered office.