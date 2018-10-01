The Home Office has announced today that Julia Wortley will take over as the Independent Monitor for the disclosure and barring system for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She replaces Simon Pountain, whose successful tenure in the role ended on 30 September.

Julia Wortley said: “I feel delighted and privileged to be appointed as the new Independent Monitor for the disclosure and barring system.”

The independent monitor plays an important role in making sure that the police information disclosed from criminal records checks is appropriate and proportionate, striking the right balance between public protection and the rights of individual applicants.

Launched in 2012, the Disclosure and Barring Service issues around 4 million criminal records checks every year. Its disclosure service enables employers and voluntary organisations in England and Wales to make informed recruitment decisions, using information from police records and other sources.

The independent monitor provides a fully independent element to the disclosure of police information for enhanced criminal records certificates.