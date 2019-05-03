New Immigration Services Commissioner appointed

John Tuckett has been appointed as the Immigration Services Commissioner, responsible for regulating immigration advisers and services across the UK.

Currently Chief Executive of the Marine Management Organisation, John will lead the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner ( OISC ) to protect people from illegal immigration advice, set clear standards for the sector and reduce abuse.

He will take up the role in summer 2019 and remain in post for the next five years.

Immigration Services Commissioner John Tuckett said:

We have a duty to improve the quality of immigration advice and I want to ensure that people feel confident with the services they receive. I am delighted to take on this new role and intend to do all I can to stop illegal immigration advice and promote good practice.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said:

Our immigration system is fundamental to the UK’s success and it is important that we make sure people are not given illegal and false immigration advice. The commissioner plays a key role in setting strong industry standards and I look forward to working with John to build confidence in the UK’s immigration system.

The OISC is a public body established by the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 and is independent of government, allowing it to challenge processes and regulations to improve the system. Where individuals and organisations have acted illegally, the OISC has the power to prosecute.