New housing statistics show increase in affordable homes

Figures have been released for the number of housing starts and completions delivered through Homes England programmes between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019.

These show the highest levels of starts for nine years and the highest levels of completions for four years.

67% of housing starts and 71% of housing completions were for affordable homes.

Government housing accelerator Homes England has today published its latest annual housing statistics, which show a significant increase in the number of affordable homes being built in England.

Between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019, there were 45,692 new houses started on site under programmes managed by Homes England and 40,289 houses completed. These are the highest levels of starts for nine years and the highest levels of completions for four years.

Of the starts on site, 30,563 (67%) were for affordable homes, a 10 per cent increase on 2017-18. These are the highest numbers of affordable home starts for five years. Similarly, 28,710 (71%) of housing completions in 2018-19 were for affordable homes which is an 11 per cent increase on 2017-18 figures and the highest numbers for four years.

A total of 17,772 affordable homes started in 2018-19 were for Affordable Rent – a 4 per cent increase on the previous year – and 11,560 were for schemes including Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy – a 24 per cent increase on 2017-18. The remaining 1,231 were for Social Rent, a 12 per cent decrease on the previous 12 months.

Of the affordable homes completed, 18,895 were for Affordable Rent – representing a 4 per cent decrease on the previous year, whereas the 8,854 completed under affordable housing schemes including Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy represent a 75 per cent increase on 2017-18.

Nick Walkley, Chief Executive of Homes England, said:

“At a time where the average house costs around eight times the average income, these are positive signs that the delivery of homes, and particularly affordable homes, is on the up.

“However, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure this trend continues. We’re just getting started and need the sector to join us in our mission to make sure we continue to deliver homes across the country for the people who need them the most.”

