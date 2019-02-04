New figures reveal increase in ex-service personnel employment rates

Employment rates of ex-service personnel have risen, according to new figures released this week by the Ministry of Defence. Figures reveal 88% are either back in employment, education, or volunteer work within 6 months of transitioning back into civilian life, following support from the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership (CTP).

In 2017/18, the employment rates of ex-forces personnel who leave service early – after four years or less - increased from 79% to 83%, thanks to the Future Horizons program, which provides a bespoke service to early leavers.

Ex-service personnel are just as likely to be employed as the general population, according to new figures published by the Ministry of Defence which show that the employment rate among veterans are recorded at 79% in line with the national average.

The new figures analyse the employment outcomes for those who have received support from the CTP, which provides career guidance through a range of career and employment support services including skills development workshops, vocational training courses, career consultancy, one-to-one sessions and job finding support.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

Our Armed Forces embody a range of invaluable qualities, such as leadership and dedication, making them assets to any civilian organisation. It’s fantastic to see service leavers putting their skills to use in the civilian workplace, and I urge all employers to tap into this exceptional pool of talent.

Since its launch twenty years’ ago, the CTP has supported over 250,000 service leavers transitioning into the next stage of their careers for up to two years prior to leaving the Armed Forces.

Ex-serving personnel can also access CTP support for two years after they have transitioned back into civilian life, ensuring the adjustment process is as smooth as possible.

Along with online career resettlement guides, personnel can also access advice on wider aspects of the transition process, including housing and pensions, managing finances, and moving abroad. This guidance is part of the broader resettlement support on offer to bridge the gap between military and civilian life.

The MOD is committed to ensuring that all ex-forces personnel and their families are supported, and last year launched the ‘Strategy for Our Veterans’ produced jointly between the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. A UK Government consultation is ongoing, which welcomes all views, including from charities, employers, local authorities and the veteran community.

Any veteran in need of advice can call the Veterans’ Gateway – a 24 hour helpline (0808 802 1212) which acts as the first port of call for veterans and their families. The MOD has recently launched a new outreach service where it will proactively call those who have served, to check on their wellbeing and remind them of where support can be found.