New DHSC Permanent Secretary Appointed

The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the appointment of Samantha Jones as the new Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ).

Samantha is currently a non-executive director at DHSC , and the Chief Operating Officer for Xlinks, a renewable energy company.

Samantha began her career as a nurse in the NHS, and was a hospital Chief Executive before moving to NHS England to lead the New Models of Care programme. She has also led one of the largest primary care providers in England. Since her time in the NHS, Samantha served as an expert advisor to the PM on NHS Transformation and Social Care in 2021, before taking up post as the interim Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer for 10 Downing Street.

Samantha will join DHSC at a critical time, as the government rebuilds the NHS as part of the Plan for Change. Samantha will be building a team to deliver this vital transformation which will include appointing a Chief Operating Officer.

Samantha will replace Chris Wormald, who left DHSC in December last year, to take up the role of Cabinet Secretary.

The Health and Social Care Secretary, the Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP, said:

I am delighted to welcome Samantha in her new role as Permanent Secretary. Samantha brings a wealth of experience from the frontline of healthcare as a general and paediatric nurse - she knows what it is like to be working on wards and will translate that expertise to her work across the department. Equally, her work in senior management roles across both Whitehall and the health and social care sector will prove invaluable as we reintegrate NHS England back into the department to cut red tape, reduce duplication and make it fit for the future as part of our Plan for Change.

Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, said:

I am delighted to see Sam take up the role of Permanent Secretary at DHSC , having worked with her closely during my time there. Samantha is an outstanding public servant, who has spent much of her career working to improve and enrich the lives of people across the country. This is a critical time for DHSC , as they look to welcome their NHS England colleagues back into the department, and work to deliver the government missions and Plan for Change. Samantha is uniquely positioned to drive forward this work, and I look forward to working with her. I also want to put on record my thanks to Professor Chris Whitty for his leadership of the Department since my departure.

Samantha Jones said:

It is an absolute privilege to be appointed Permanent Secretary at DHSC , working with colleagues across health and social care to support the government’s Plan for Change and deliver a rebuilt NHS, fit for the future. Having worked alongside the brilliant team at DHSC over the past few years, serving on their board, I look forward to leading a department of committed public servants to improve the health of our nation.

