New DBS basic check service goes live

If you need a basic disclosure check for a job in England and Wales, you should apply to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS), which now provides the service for England and Wales. If you need a basic check for a job in Scotland, then you should apply to Disclosure Scotland. If you want a check for personal reasons rather than work purposes, you should apply to the relevant organisation for your area – DBS if you live in England or Wales or Disclosure Scotland if you live in Scotland.

If you are an individual applying for your own basic check you will be able to use our new online application route.

If you are an organisation applying for a basic check on behalf of an employee or someone else, you can use a ‘Responsible Organisation’ (RO) – a third party registered with DBS . A list of Responsible Organisations can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/responsible-organisations.

It is important that you apply to the right organisation for your basic check, so that the correct Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (ROA) rules are applied. There is a risk of legal action if incorrect ROA rules are applied and impact a recruitment decision.

If you have any questions, please contact customerservices@dbs.gsi.gov.uk.