New cyber lab classroom opens in Cumbria

The facility, based at the Energus building near Workington, Cumbria, has been specially designed to train the next generation of cyber experts.

Nine apprentices, who started their training in September last year, will now be able to use the classroom to learn the latest in cyber safety and IT. A second cohort of apprentices will use the classroom later this year.

The facility was funded by the NDA through its Cyber Security and Resilience Project. It forms part of an NDA cyber programme that is designed to grow capability and capacity for the NDA estate and its businesses.

NDA leaders said the new programme demonstrated long-term commitment from the NDA on cyber security and it is looking to invest £80 million over the next 5 years in cyber safety.

Rob Higgins, Business Services Director at the NDA, said:

Cyber security and resilience is vital to the operation of the NDA and its estate. The launch of the first NDA Cyber Lab classroom marks a clear focus on cyber safety and the NDA’s commitment to this discipline. The knowledge and expertise of these home-grown apprentices will go a long way in helping to keep the NDA and its businesses safe from the growing cyber threat.

Scott Campbell, a Level 4 cyber security apprentice, said: