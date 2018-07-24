New competition: The Invisible Battlespace

We are looking for ideas from the private sector and academia to help solve how UK Defence could take a radically different approach to conducting operations across or within the increasingly congested and contested electromagnetic environment.

This themed competition is focused on ideas on radio and microwave bands, offering £1 million available in phase 1 with additional funding of up to £1 million for phase 2.

This competition supports the Contested Electromagnetic Environment Programme with Dstl to develop new concepts in the electromagnetic environment to ensure the UK is prepared for future opportunities and threats. Innovative approaches are needed to ensure our Armed Forces and Security Services aren’t disadvantaged as the electromagnetic environment becomes more cluttered and challenging; for example, with radio wave interference. The known reliance of many military systems on the this spectrum makes it an attractive target for our adversaries.

If you are interested in this competition, please do visit the competition summary document and look out for the launch event this September.The full competition document will be released shortly.

If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us (accelerator@dstl.gov.uk) or sign up for alerts on our news pages.