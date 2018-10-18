New competition: Many Drones Make Light Work Phase 3

The Defence and Security Accelerator ( DASA ) is launching Phase 3 of the ‘Many Drones Make Light Work’ campaign.

Phase 1 of the ‘Many Drones Make Light Work’ campaign was launched in August 2016. This phase sought proof-of-concept demonstrations of new and emerging technologies, systems and techniques to enable militarily useful swarming Unmanned Air Systems ( UAS ).

Phase 2 was focused on further developing and proving the effectiveness of specific swarming technology aspects as well as swarming enablers.

Phase 3 of this campaign is seeking to further develop and integrate technologies with the objective of demonstrating a swarming UAS capability, through a flight evaluation.

Phase 3 is open to the wider community to seek a complete technology base to deliver an integrated capability. Technology in this area has been rapidly developing since the original Phase 1 call and reopening the challenge allows other organisations who have been developing capabilities related to swarming UAS to contribute. We actively encourage Phase 1 and Phase 2 participants to contribute to this call as well as new suppliers.

Total funding of up to £2.5 million is available in Phase 3 to fund 1 or 2 projects. Full details are available in the competition document.

The competition closes on Wednesday 28 November 2018 at midday.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.