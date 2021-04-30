New commissioners appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines
Four new Commissioners will join the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) on 1 May 2021.
Professor Amanda Adler, Professor Sandosh Padmanabhan, Professor Steve Cunningham and Professor Yvonne Perrie have been appointed as Commissioners of the CHM for four years, in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.
The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and on adverse reactions including those reported under the Yellow Card Scheme. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.
Sandosh Padmanabhan, Professor of Cardiovascular Genomics and Therapeutics at the University of Glasgow and the University of Toledo, said:
I am delighted to be appointed as a Commissioner of the CHM. I look forward to working with the Commission on its independent and scientific assessments related to licensing new medicines and monitoring their safety. I hope to contribute to the broad remit of the CHM, along with my expertise in precision medicine, pharmacogenomics and cardiovascular medicine.
Professor Steve Cunningham, Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at the Children’s hospital in Edinburgh, said:
I am delighted to be appointed to the CHM as the principal representative of paediatric medicines. There are novel opportunities to enhance the safe, efficient and effective delivery of medicines for children and young people within the UK. I look forward to helping shape the environment that will encourage this.
Yvonne Perrie, Professor in Drug Delivery at Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, said:
I am delighted to be appointed to the internationally respected CHM as a Commissioner. I am looking forward to providing my pharmaceutical knowledge to support the CHM in their role in advising ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products.
Notes to Editor
-
The appointments will involve a time commitment of approximately 22 days per year, including 11 meetings and any ad-hoc meetings based on need. Remuneration for the roles will be at a rate of £325 per meeting
-
These appointments are made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
-
The appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the Code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. None have declared any political activity.
-
Professor Amanda Adler is Professor of Diabetic Medicine and Health Policy at Oxford University, and Director of the Diabetes Trials Unit within the Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism. Trained in economics, medicine, and epidemiology in the US, and pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance in the UK. She has advised the UK National Screening Committee and the World Health Organization (WHO) as a technical expert.
-
Professor Steve Cunningham is a Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at the Children’s hospital in Edinburgh, having worked at Great Ormond Street and Australia’s Sydney Children’s Hospital. He is currently Vice Chair of the MHRA’s Paediatric Medicines Expert Advisory Group and Chair of the European Respiratory Society Clinical Research Collaboration. Steve was Chair of the NICE Bronchiolitis guideline and Chief Investigator of Bronchiolitis of Infancy Discharge study.
-
Professor Sandosh Padmanabhan is a professor of Cardiovascular Genomics and Therapeutics at the University of Glasgow and the University of Toledo, Ohio, USA, and an Honorary Consultant Physician at the Western Infirmary in Glasgow. He has led on a genome wide association analysis of hypertension. He was a visiting fellow to the Broad Institute of Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, the British Hypertension Society and the American Heart Association, and examiner for the Royal Colleges of Medicine.
-
Professor Yvonne Perrie is a professor in Drug Delivery at Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, a role she also held at Aston University. She is also Associate Dean (Research) within the Faculty of Science. Her previous roles include Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching, Director of the Medicines Research Unit and Head of Pharmacy. Professor Perrie has also worked within the newly established drug delivery company, Lipoxen Technologies Ltd, developing their liposome drug delivery platform technology.
-
More information on the Commission for Human Medicines.