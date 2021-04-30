New commissioners appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines

Professor Amanda Adler, Professor Sandosh Padmanabhan, Professor Steve Cunningham and Professor Yvonne Perrie have been appointed as Commissioners of the CHM for four years, in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.

The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and on adverse reactions including those reported under the Yellow Card Scheme. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Sandosh Padmanabhan, Professor of Cardiovascular Genomics and Therapeutics at the University of Glasgow and the University of Toledo, said:

I am delighted to be appointed as a Commissioner of the CHM. I look forward to working with the Commission on its independent and scientific assessments related to licensing new medicines and monitoring their safety. I hope to contribute to the broad remit of the CHM, along with my expertise in precision medicine, pharmacogenomics and cardiovascular medicine.

Professor Steve Cunningham, Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at the Children’s hospital in Edinburgh, said:

I am delighted to be appointed to the CHM as the principal representative of paediatric medicines. There are novel opportunities to enhance the safe, efficient and effective delivery of medicines for children and young people within the UK. I look forward to helping shape the environment that will encourage this.

Yvonne Perrie, Professor in Drug Delivery at Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, said:

I am delighted to be appointed to the internationally respected CHM as a Commissioner. I am looking forward to providing my pharmaceutical knowledge to support the CHM in their role in advising ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products.

