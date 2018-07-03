New co-chair of Apprenticeship Delivery Board is appointed

Appointed for her continued support and commitment to the promotion of apprenticeships, Claire joins fellow Apprenticeship Delivery Board members from across a variety of sectors and industry. ADB members advise on expanding apprenticeships nationally and support the benefits that apprenticeships bring to individuals, employers and the economy.

Claire was appointed co-chair by Anne Milton, Minister of State for Apprenticeship and Skills. She will jointly oversee board meetings for members in their endeavour to increase the number of high quality apprenticeship places that employers offer, in both the public and private sector. This involves encouraging existing employers to expand their apprenticeship programmes to fit their skills needs and new employers to consider delivering apprenticeships for the first time.

Claire Paul said:

Being recognised for my contribution as an ADB member by being asked to co-chair the board is a huge honour and a role I am fully committed to. The work of the ADB is so important. As members, we often link directly with decision makers and are able to support the growth of high quality apprenticeships which underpin employers’ skills needs. As a board, we are passionate about championing and celebrating the many benefits of hiring apprentices. Apprentices bring new skills to the workplace and enable employers to develop the skills they need – so they are a win-win for employers and apprentices alike. I am an avid supporter of apprenticeships and, as an apprentice employer, see clearly the impact they have and I am thrilled to be working closely with Trudy and continuing to be part of the ADB, as co-chair.

The ADB board reports directly to the Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, Anne Milton MP, and works with the National Apprenticeship Service and the Institute of Apprenticeships to stimulate interest in, and take up of, apprenticeships in England.

Trudy Harrison, MP added:

Ensuring a bright future for our children and young people is a priority for me, not least because I am a proud mum of 4 daughters. I am delighted to be sharing the role of co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board with Claire, working hard to champion the benefits of hiring apprentices whilst stimulating interest and take-ups in both the public and private sector. With the board made up of a wide range of expertise and knowledge covering various career paths from engineering and social care to banking and construction, it is able to effectively support different sectors to implement a range of apprenticeship programmes.

For more information on the Apprenticeship Delivery Board, visit GOV.UK.