New clampdown on tax avoidance and evasion will help to bring in £1.2 billion

Tough new measures including action to tackle VAT fraud, close loopholes on offshore tax avoidance and crack down on rogue illegal waste site operators became law today.

The Finance Act 2018, which includes these measures and has just received Royal Assent, will help to raise an additional £1.2 billion from tackling tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance.

Mel Stride, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General said:

The UK’s tax gap is at a record low and one of the lowest in the world but we are not resting on our laurels. Today’s changes show our determination to ensure the tax system remains fair for the honest majority of people and businesses who pay the taxes they owe.

As a result of this new legislation:

online marketplaces will become more responsible for paying the unpaid VAT of their sellers

people will not be able to avoid paying UK tax on the funds they withdraw from offshore trusts, as the government closes loopholes in existing anti-avoidance rules

companies will not be able to claim relief for losses on the disposal of shares which do not reflect losses incurred by the wider group

companies will not be able to claim unfair tax relief on their intellectual property

highly paid people cannot use complicated structures to avoid reporting how much they really earn

rogue operators of illegal landfill sites will be forced to pay tax, preventing them from undercutting honest waste management businesses

These measures build on the extensive government work to tackle tax avoidance, evasion and other forms of non-compliance. Since 2010, the government has introduced over 100 such measures in this space, helping to secure and protect over £175 billion in tax that would otherwise have gone unpaid.