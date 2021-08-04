New Chief Executive appointed to the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales

The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales is pleased to announce the appointment of Colonel Dominic Morgan OBE as its new Chief Executive.

Colonel Morgan is due to take up the post on 1 July 2021, when he will replace Colonel Nick Beard TD DL who retires at the end of June after almost 19 years at Maindy Barracks, Cardiff.

Joining the Association after a career in the British Army, Colonel Morgan’s service has included various staff roles within Brigade, Divisional, Army and Defence Headquarters with his most recent role having been the British Defence Attaché in Warsaw. He has served on operations in Afghanistan, the Former Yugoslavia and in the UK.

Dominic, who began his time in uniform as an army cadet, is looking forward to taking up his new role in Wales and is proud of his Welsh military heritage. His great grandfather lived in Welshpool and served in the Rifle Brigade during WW1. His grandfather was a miner at Maerdy Colliery before enlisting into the Army.

He said:

I am delighted to have been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales. I am looking forward to taking up this new challenge and helping to make a difference across a broad range of the Association’s outputs including engaging with the public, communities, businesses and local government on Defence’s behalf.

Chairman of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL said:

I would like to give a huge vote of thanks to Colonel Nick Beard on behalf of the Board, the membership and the staff at RFCA for Wales for all he has done over the past nearly 19 years in furthering the goals of the Association. Nick has done an outstanding job and along the way earned the respect of both uniformed commanders and community leaders. I wish him and his family all the very best for the future on his retirement in June. As we bid Nick farewell, I wish to congratulate Dominic Morgan on his appointment.

Colonel Beard said:

It has been a great privilege to head up an organisation that I believe has met its remit and done its very best for its customers. The Association could not have achieved so much without such supportive and enthusiastic staff be it serving in the Secretariat at Cardiff or Mold or as a member of the Permanent Support Staff in the Army Cadet Force. It has been a pleasure to work with such a committed team. I too wish to congratulate Dominic on his appointment and wish him every success for the future.

Biography

Colonel Dominic Morgan OBE began his time in uniform as a Merseyside Army Cadet, TA Infantry soldier and University officer cadet, before being commissioned as a regular officer in the Royal Corps of Transport in 1988. He served for 2 years as a troop commander in Germany, before being seconded to the Brigade of Gurkhas in Hong Kong for 5 years. His service in Hong Kong culminated in his appointment as Regimental Adjutant of the Queens Own Gurkha Transport Regiment; this was followed by 2 years as an instructor at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He subsequently commanded a pioneer squadron in Germany and a Reserves transport regiment in Liverpool, UK.

Dominic has served in various staff roles within Brigade, Divisional, Army and Defence Headquarters. He has served alongside NATO partners in Germany and in Afghanistan. His key staff appointments have been as Chief of Staff in a Logistic Brigade and Deputy Chief of Staff in a divisional level headquarters, where he worked closely with Reserve units and staff throughout UK. His most recent role has been as the British Defence Attaché in Warsaw, with responsibility for the UK MOD’s bilateral military and defence relations with Poland.

Dominic has served on operations in Afghanistan, the Former Yugoslavia and the United Kingdom. He was awarded the OBE in January 2015. He has a first degree in History and Archaeology and a Masters degree in Defence Logistics.

He is married and has one son and two daughters.

