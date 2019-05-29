New Chief Executive appointed for Disclosure and Barring Service

The Disclosure and Barring Service has appointed Eric Robinson, Chief Executive of Wirral Borough Council, as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive recruitment process.

This appointment has been approved by Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability. Eric will be taking up his post in late Summer 2019.

Dr Gillian Fairfield, DBS Chairman, said:

I am delighted to announce that Eric will be the new Chief Executive of the Disclosure and Barring Service. His proven track record, and specific experience in safeguarding gives me great confidence that he will be a real asset to the organisation.

Eric has been CEO of Wirral Borough Council since 2015 where he has implemented significant business change. He has helped transform the organisation and introduce strategies to better manage performance, delivery and finances.

Eric also has experience working in the safeguarding environment. He has held posts both as Corporate Director for Social Care and Health, and Director of Social Services for Cambridgeshire County Council.

I very much look forward to working with Eric as we take the organisation through the next stages in its development.

Eric Robinson said:

I am delighted to have been chosen to join the Disclosure and Barring Service during this exciting period of transformation and change. The DBS offers vital services which help safeguard the most vulnerable groups in society and I am looking forward to taking up my appointment.

