New chairman of HMCTS board appointed

Tim Parker will take up his new position as Chairman of the Board of HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) on 27th April.

The Board is responsible for overseeing the leadership and direction of HMCTS and ensuring that it effectively delivers the aims and objectives set by the Lord Chancellor, the Lord Chief Justice and the Senior President of Tribunals. The Chair provides leadership, vision and direction – ensuring HMCTS is driving forward the Government’s £1 billion reform of courts and tribunals.

Tim will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in business transformation and is currently chairman of the Post Office, Samsonite and the National Trust. He previously spent time as an economist in the Treasury and was chief executive of Clarks, Kwik-Fit and the AA.

His appointment has been made by the Lord Chancellor, Lord Chief Justice and Senior President of Tribunals.

He will formally take up the post at the end of April, following the retirement of Robert Ayling, who has served as Board Chairman since HMCTS was established in 2011. Robert has overseen the design and implementation of the transformation programme for the courts and tribunals service, which will streamline working practices, update and replace currently outdated technology and provide much improved services for users.

Tim Parker, incoming chairman of the Board of HMCTS, said:

I am delighted to be joining HMCTS and look forward to spearheading its programme of reform - bringing courts and tribunals into the digital age and ensuring they are providing the best service possible for the public.

Lord Chancellor David Gauke said:

Tim’s expertise will be vital as we deliver our reform and modernisation of the courts and tribunals system – making it more convenient, easier to use, and providing better value for the taxpayer. I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Robert for his outstanding service to HMCTS and the wider justice system through his chairmanship over the past seven years.

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, and the Senior President of Tribunals, Sir Ernest Ryder, said: