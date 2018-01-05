New Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority Announced

The FCA have also appointed Mr Randell as the Chair of the Payments Systems Regulator ( PSR ), the economic regulator for the UK’s payment systems industry, from the same date. He will replace the outgoing Chair of the FCA and PSR , John Griffith-Jones.

Mr Randell is currently an external member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee ( PRC ) and a Non-Executive Board member of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Charles began his career in law. Before he joined the PRC , he was a Partner at international law firm Slaughter & May, where he specialised in corporate finance law and led projects on financial stability and bank restructuring. Charles is also a Visiting Fellow at Queen Mary University of London.

Charles Randell said:

I’m very honoured to have the opportunity to chair the FCA and the PSR . They do vital work in delivering a stable and trusted system of financial regulation which protects consumers while supporting innovation, competition and growth. I look forward to working with colleagues at both organisations as they continue their mission.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said:

I am delighted to appoint Charles Randell as Chair of the FCA . Charles has a wealth of relevant experience, and I am sure that he will prove to be a strong leader at this very important time. I would like to thank the outgoing Chair, John Griffith-Jones, for his service. He has been instrumental in establishing the FCA and PSR as highly effective organisations which are critical parts of the UK financial regulatory system. I wish him all the best for the future.

John Griffith-Jones has been the Chair of the FCA since its formation in April 2013, and the Chair of the PSR since its formation in April 2014.

John Griffith-Jones, Chairman of the FCA , said:

I am delighted that Charles Randell has been appointed as my successor and I wish him every success in the role.

Charles Randell has resigned as an external member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee ( PRC ). He will leave this position before joining the FCA and PSR as Chair. HM Treasury and the Bank of England will begin recruiting a successor soon.

